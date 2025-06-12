Our precious mother, Dolores Sienna passed away peacefully, surrounded by all of her children, on Thursday June 5, 2025 in her 92nd year.

She shared many years with her first husband, William Norris (1986), and found love again with her late husband Francis Sienna (2017).

Dolores was the cherished mother of Bill Norris (Ruth), Mary-Anne Norris-Froebe, Robert (Bob) Norris (2018), Barry Norris (Theresa), Kathy Norris and Colleen Francis.

Grandmother of Jodi Norris, Alli Bauman (Mike), Dana Costello (James), Heather Clemmer (Dean), Sean Bernier (Taylor), Crystal Allison, Billy Norris (Emily), Steven Norris (Kaylen), Rachael Dickson (Matt), Brent Norris, Lance Norris (Samantha), Cody Norris (Megan), Chloe Juricich-Norris (Davidee), Ivanna Juricich-Norris, Ashley Marchenkowsky (Jerry), and Amanda Francis (Andy).

Great Grandmother of Samantha Norris, Georgia and Macie Bauman, Will and Gordon Costello, Troy, Scott, Isabella and Emma Clemmer, Aaliyah and Andrew Norris, Stella Haid, Charlie Dickson, Lexi, Briar and Tucker Norris, Selina Norris, Riley Townsend, Spencer and Declan Norris.

Dolores was the last remaining child of the late Wilfrid and Emily Hergott (Lorentz).

Predeceased by siblings Rita Koebel (Ken), Tony (Madeline), Edwin (Shirley), George (Bernice), Elizabeth Dietrich (Clarence),John (Bernice), William (Marie), Patrick (Shirley), Leonard (Frances) and Rosemarie.

Fondly remembered by the Hergott, Norris and Sienna families.

Dolores was born and raised on the family farm in St. Clements. She was a long-standing member of the Christian Mothers Society.

She started her working career at Burns Meats and later Hergott Plastics Limited for many years. She was blessed to have enjoyed many wonderful trips over the years.

Some of her favorite pastimes were playing bingo, trying her luck at the casino, and enjoying a good card game. When the Blue Jays were on, you could count on her to be watching, cheering them on every inning.

What Dolores loved most of all was her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her, and the love she gave them was boundless. Her memory lives on in every smile, every story, and every moment we shared.

A heartfelt thank you to her daughter Colleen Francis who shared her home for 6 years allowing Mom to have the best care, support and quality of life.

We would also like to acknowledge the 5th Floor nursing staff WRHN @ Midtown where she stayed for 6 days and then to the Palliative Care Team at WRHN @ Chicopee. (3rd Floor) for their skill, compassion, kindness, and gentleness for our Mothers care, for her last 6 days. The level of communication and support to the family will never be forgotten.

A special mention to Care Partners who also supported us and facilitated anything we needed in the home.

Mom was a gift and a beacon of strength to all of us, leaving behind a legacy of love, understanding, patience and kindness.

“Memories are the timeless treasures of the heart”

“Until we meet again”

Dolores’ family received relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday June 9, 2025 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Clements R. C. Church, 3619 Lobsinger Line, St. Clements on Tuesday June 10, 2025 at 11:00 a.m.

Fr. David Lewis officiated.

Reception followed at the St. Clements Community Centre. 1 Green Street, St. Clements.

A private family interment took place following the reception.

In Lieu of flowers, donations to WRHN Foundation - Palliative Care would be appreciated by the family. (cards available at the funeral home).

Visit www.henrywalser.com for Dolores’ Memorial

