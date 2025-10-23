EDCL quilt auction is this weekend’s big event

A staple on many people’s calendars, the Elmira District Community Living quilt auction is a go for this weekend, the event’s 52nd year.

The charity auction and country market features a range of items, from baked goods to furniture.

Quilts are the star of the show, however, available in a variety of sizes and styles, with some going for north of $1,000, says Cheryl Peterson, the executive director at EDCL.

How much each quilt goes for ultimately relies on those in attendance, she notes.

“You need two bidders, you need two people who like a quilt… because they are hoping to outbid each other,” Peterson said, noting a queen-size quilt can sometimes be sold for $500 to $1,200.

