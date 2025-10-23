Wallenstein bridge project draws big crowd to discuss options

“It’s been a labour of love,” said retired chicken farmer Len Jewitt, as he finally saw designs for a new Wallenstein bridge that he’s pledged $3 million to build.

The 75-year-old philanthropist told of his long battle to connect the 132-kilometre G2G Rail Trail with a Conestogo River crossing as he was joined by more than 100 other people at a packed public meeting held by the Region of Waterloo’s engineering team October 16 to discuss the blueprints.

Jewitt admitted he was relieved that his dream of seeing a “stunning” vista point was finally becoming reality.

Pedestrian bridge concept illustration.

But he said it had been hard work persuading the region and other bodies to right the wrong of the site’s original rail bridge being ripped up 37 years ago.

“When I looked over my shoulders, I didn’t see anybody coming behind me to push this,” he told The Observer.

