By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Oct 23, 25

Posted on Oct 23, 25

2 min read

Halloween event is fundraiser for St. Jacobs PS playground project

Parents raising money for a new St. Jacobs Public School playground are hosting a Halloween-themed fun run in the village this Saturday.

The Great Pumpkin Playground Dash includes a three-kilometre costume jog, as well as a more serious, timed 5-km race.

Families will also have the option to wear colourful outfits while carrying a jack o’ lantern on a 3-km walk along the Health Valley Trail in the Pumpkin Promenade.

The first of the haunted hustles, the long race, starts at 9 a.m., with runners expected to register online first and make a suggested donation of $25 per person, $40 per couple or $50 per family.

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

