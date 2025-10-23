Halloween event is fundraiser for St. Jacobs PS playground project

Parents raising money for a new St. Jacobs Public School playground are hosting a Halloween-themed fun run in the village this Saturday.

The Great Pumpkin Playground Dash includes a three-kilometre costume jog, as well as a more serious, timed 5-km race.

Families will also have the option to wear colourful outfits while carrying a jack o’ lantern on a 3-km walk along the Health Valley Trail in the Pumpkin Promenade.

The first of the haunted hustles, the long race, starts at 9 a.m., with runners expected to register online first and make a suggested donation of $25 per person, $40 per couple or $50 per family.

This post is for subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;