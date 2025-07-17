Exley, William Arthur

Passed away on Tuesday July 15th, 2025 at University Hospital, London, Ontario in his 85th year. Survived by his wife, Norma Exley (nee Stanbury), to whom he was married for almost 60 years, his two daughters, Laura Margaret Exley of Toronto and Sylvia Mary Exley of London, Ontario, and by his cousins, Judy Lindsay and Raymie Dougherty of London and their families. Predeceased by his parents, Charles Arthur Exley (1963) and Freda Margaret Exley (nee MacKenzie )(2004), and by his grandparents, Margaret Maud MacKenzie (nee Lock)(1967) and Frederick Hope MacKenzie (1956).

Born in London, Ontario on November 15, 1939, Bill was a graduate of Beck Collegiate (1958) and Western University (B.A. Honours English and Philosophy, 1962; M.A., English, 1972). In his youth he attended The First Church of Christ (Disciples), where he was much influenced by Rev. Ben Eckardt and Prof. Ewart George, who introduced him to theology and New Testament Greek. He was English Department Head at Elmira District Secondary School from 1962 until 1996, except for one year when he taught in London, Ontario. He was the vocalist of The Nihilist Spasm Band for 56 years, from 1965 to 2024. For 27 years he was a member of The Baconian Club of London, of which he was President in 2003-04. For many years he was a close friend of the late Bob McKenzie (2016) and the late Greg Curnoe (1992).

He was valued for the 18 speeches he gave since 1998 in the Great Books series in Time Out at Metropolitan United Church, as well as his addresses given at funerals, weddings, and other special occasions.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation on Sunday, July 20th from 2-4p.m at Harris Funeral Home, 220 St. James St. at Richmond, London, Ontario where a memorial service will be held on Monday July 21st at 1 P.M., conducted by Rev. Keith McKee, a former student. Visit www.HarrisFuneralHome.ca for a livestream link. A reception will follow the service. Interment in Woodland Cemetery, London, Ontario. In memory, donations to the London Food Bank are welcomed.

www.HarrisFuneralHome.ca

