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Expansion approved for Floradale retirement residence

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon

Last updated on Mar 26, 2026

Posted on Mar 26, 2026

2 min read

Expansion approved for Floradale retirement residence
Parkview will add semi-detached homes to property at 30 Florapine Rd. [Andrea Eymann]

Development may be on hold given concerns about the region’s water supply, but that’s not a factor at a Floradale retirement residence where an expansion was approved this week by Woolwich council.

Parkview Non-Profit Manors Inc. will add 20 more units in the form of 10 semi-detached homes on the site of a 41-unit apartment building at 30 Florapine Rd. The site is on a private well and septic system, so municipal water woes aren’t an issue.

Instead, Parkview has received permission to expand the communal wastewater system on the 16.6-acre site to accommodate the expansion, senior planner Stephen Dykstra told councillors meeting Tuesday night.

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Steve Kannon
Steve Kannon

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

A community newspaper journalist for three decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.

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