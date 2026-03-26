Expansion approved for Floradale retirement residence

Development may be on hold given concerns about the region’s water supply, but that’s not a factor at a Floradale retirement residence where an expansion was approved this week by Woolwich council.

Parkview Non-Profit Manors Inc. will add 20 more units in the form of 10 semi-detached homes on the site of a 41-unit apartment building at 30 Florapine Rd. The site is on a private well and septic system, so municipal water woes aren’t an issue.

Instead, Parkview has received permission to expand the communal wastewater system on the 16.6-acre site to accommodate the expansion, senior planner Stephen Dykstra told councillors meeting Tuesday night.