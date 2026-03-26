Martin, Minerva

Passed away at home on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at the age of 84 years. Predeceased by her husband David DM Martin. Mother of Enos and Lydia of Holyrood, Eva Martin of Elmira, Jacob and Maryann Martin of Waterloo, Annie Martin at home, Thomas and Eva Martin of Arthur, Esther and John Bauman of Val Gagne, Reuben and Esther Martin of Waterloo, and Amsey and Elisabeth Martin of Lucknow. Remembered by 38 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters Maryann (the late Amsey) Wideman, Lydian and Elias Weber, and Sarah and Ammon Martin; and sister-in-law Erla (the late Mervin) Martin. Also remembered by her in-laws Selina and Simon Martin, Velina (the late Sidney) Martin, Oziah and Emma Martin, and Ada (the late Joseph) Martin. Remembered by Daniel and Edna Martin and family at her home. Predeceased by her parents Enos and Hannah Martin, two brothers Mervin and Levi, and one brother Allen in infancy, one sister Velina (Ammon), and her in-laws Adeline and Levi Frey, Sarah and Seranus Weber, Melinda and Ivan Sauder, Annie Martin, Urias and Lucinda Martin, Ephraim and Annie Martin, Sidney Martin, Joseph and Erma Martin. Friends called at her home, 1404 Arthur St. N., Elmira, on Monday March 23, 2026 from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 from 1-5 p.m. A funeral service was held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at the home, then to Elmira Mennonite Meeting House for further service and burial in the adjoining cemetery.

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