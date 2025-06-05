Frey, Ephraim M.

Passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at the age of 84 years. Loving husband of the late Almeda Frey (2019). Beloved father of Mildred (Mervin) Martin, Walter Frey, and Naomi Frey. Cherished grandfather of Doris Martin. Left to mourn are siblings Viola (Aden, 2015) Martin, Manasseh (Hettie) Frey, and Martha (Karl) Seibel. Predeceased by parents Absalom and Selina Frey, siblings Minerva (Tilman) Bauman, Elmina Frey, Milton (Lovina) Frey, Alvin (Selema) Frey, Hannah (Amsey) Sauder, and Irvin (Erma) Frey. Visitation took place from 1-5 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 2, 2025 at the home of Ephraim Frey, 7125 Wellington Rd. 86, Elmira. A family service was held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at the family home then to Elmira Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

