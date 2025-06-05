Martin, Ted (Edward)



Passed away suddenly at Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus, on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at the age of 65. Left to mourn is his wife of nearly 38 years, Brenda Martin (Rock). Will be missed by sister Irma (Phil) Leming and their sons Tristan and Kyle; brother Ken; sisters-in-law Margaret and her sons Wesley, Robert and James (Amanda); Linda Pitz and her children Brian (Marlene) and Amy (Kevin); Mary and her children Michaela (Ryan), Matthew (Kris) and Jackie (Marco); and Joyce (Gord) Free and their children Mitchell (Ang) and Meaghan (Will); brother-in-law Bruce, and by many great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-niece and nephew. Ted will also be missed by his fur-baby Izzy. Predeceased by his parents Arthur Alexander of Sydenham Township and Alice Helena (Greig) of St. Vincent Township, brother Brian, in-laws Alvin and Viola Rock, and brothers-in-law Larrie Rock and Don Pitz. Ted was born in 1960 in Owen Sound. He was a good, gentle, and happy man with a wonderful sense of humour. He was a man you could depend on - if you needed help, he was your guy. He loved woodworking and could create whatever was needed. Being outside was Ted’s happy place, whether puttering, walking, or eyeing what tree to be cut down next in the bush. Most of all, he was the love of Brenda’s life and a best friend to the end. Following Ted’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Groves Community Hospital Foundation, or KW Humane Society would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A special thank you to the attending volunteer fire department, OPP officers, paramedics and the staff at Groves hospital for their compassionate care of Ted.

