Martin, Alice B

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at the home of Salome and Edna Martin of RR2, Wallenstein, at the age of 49 years, formerly of Linwood. Daughter of Elias and Esther Martin of RR2, Wallenstein, sister of Erla Martin of Wallenstein, Minerva and Norman Martin of RR3, Matheson, Salome Martin, Edna Martin, Abner and Wilma Martin all of RR2, Wallenstein, Irene and Ibra Martin of RR3, Matheson, Miriam and Elvin Martin of RR2, Dundalk. Aunt to seven nieces and 14 nephews, and one great-nephew. Lovingly remembered by the Elmer and Alma Gingrich family, as well as her Heidelberg Apostolic Christian Church family. Predeceased by her maternal grandparents Edwin and Annie (Bauman) Brubacher, paternal grandparents Leander R and Minerva (Weber) Martin, and step-grandmother Elvina (Eby) Martin. Alice had a very compassionate heart, serving her church and community, with a special love for children. Visitation was held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 5-8 p.m. and will also be held on Thursday, June 5, 2025 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church in Heidelberg, 2891 Lobsinger Line. A funeral will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 6, 2025, at the Floradale Mennonite Church, 22 Florapine Rd, Floradale. The service will be livestreamed and can be accessed on Alice’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Interment following the service at the Hawkesville Cemetery, 17 Chapel St., Hawkesville. A fellowship meal following interment will take place at Floradale Mennonite Church.

A special thank you to all the friends and relatives for their love and support during her illness. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;