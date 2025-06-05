Brubacher, Alice Marie (nee Good)



Passed away peacefully at Barnswallow Place on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Walter Brubacher (1990). Loving mother of Carole (Tim) Boshart and step-mother of Pauline Weber, Doris Brubacher, Maynard (Jan) Brubacher, and Howard Brubacher. Proud grandma of Sarah, Peter, Evelyn and Nana “B” of Lynette, Don (Christine); Steven (Heather), Rachel (Mike); and Jason (Stephanie). Great-nana “B” to 11 grandchildren and great-great nana “B” to three grandchildren. Survived by sister Eleanor (Zenus, 2024) Buehler, and sister-in-law Irene Good. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents George and Viola Good, brother Elmer Good, and sister Lorene Brubacher. Alice was gentle, loving, caring, giving, and highly organized, with a delightful sense of humour. Her warm smile and hearty hugs will be remembered by family and friends. Family was a very important part of Alice’s life. Making enduring connections with people was a gift Alice had. Many of these people still feel connected today. She had a creative way of living simply at home or preferring the train to visit family out West. Her excellent organizational skills made her a valued member of any place she contributed her time. She was a ‘Good Shepherd’ both at SJMC and with her treasured, lovingly-crafted personalized cards. Alice is now one of the free Butterflies in a meadow, as was her wish. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025 at St. Jacobs Mennonite Church, 1310 King St. N., St. Jacobs. A reception will follow in the church hall with a time of fellowship. Interment will take place at 4 p.m. in St. Jacobs Mennonite Cemetery, 2043 Three Bridges Rd., St. Jacobs. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

