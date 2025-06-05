Gingerich, Edward Ross



After living with Parkinson’s for 16 years, Edward passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus at Heritage House, St. Jacobs on Friday, May 30, 2025 at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband of Marlene (Bauman) Gingerich for almost 50 years. Dear father of Julie and Wade Yantha, Jo and Dave Weber, Jason and Monika Gingerich. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren. Son of Marjorie Gingerich, brother of Howard and Pauline Gingerich, Janet and Arlan Baer, Willard and Charlene Gingerich. Predeceased by his father Lennis Gingerich, brother Stewart Gingerich, and grandson Gabriel. Edward was a very caring and loving husband, and his grateful heart will be missed. Visitation took place on Monday, June 2, 2025 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home. Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at Countryside Mennonite Fellowship, then to Hillside Cemetery for interment. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkinson Canada or Heralds of Hope, Canada would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

