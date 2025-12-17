Geisel, Janet Marie (Knarr)

Passed away on Monday, December 15, 2025 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Lloyd Geisel (Auctioneer) (2015). Dear mother of Steve, Kim, David, and Sheryl (Rob White). Cherished grandmother of Rhea and Nick, Christopher and Kayla, and great-grandma of Olivia; Hailey, Isabella, and Brandon. Devoted sister of James (Gillian) Knarr. Lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, and their families. Janet had a heart of gold and always made sure her children came first. Predeceased by her parents Elmer and Edna (Gloor) Knarr, her son Paul (1980), son-in-law Richard Spofford (1998), her siblings Barbara (Eddie), Elizabeth “Betsy” (Wayne), Alice (Bill), Doug (Doris), Gordon (Mary), and Robert (Sheila). Visitation will take place on Sunday, December 21, 2025 from 2-5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 22, 2025 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 27 Mill St., Elmira. Interment to follow the funeral service in Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Waterloo would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

