George Gunn

Passed away on November 16, 2025 at the age of 81.

Loving husband of Christine Soucie Gunn.

Beloved father of Rik (Kelly), Jason (Barb), Rachel (Steve), Yuri (Judy), and Zen.

Grandpa of Kacie (Tristan), Joey,

Lucy, George, Alice, and Sadie.

Will be missed by his buddy Mickie.

George’s family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Friday, November 21st, 2025 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home,

507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Sharing of memories to begin at 7:30 PM.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to Ducks Unlimited Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).

Visit www.henrywalser.com for George’s memorial.

