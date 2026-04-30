Getting a better handle on insects

Ross Stewart, project manager for BugQuest, and Christine Stewart, a BugQuest researcher, with one of the bug displays at the Centre for Biodiversity Genomics in Guelph. [Meg Deak]

A team of University of Guelph researchers is encouraging Canadians to get curious about bugs this year with a nationwide community science project, BugQuest.

Launched through the Centre for Biodiversity Genomics, the project aims to explore Canada’s bug biodiversity by mailing volunteer participants insect traps. Researchers hope to install the traps in a variety of public places, including parks, schools, botanical gardens, and even zoos across the country.

“We’re hoping to hit about 750 schools within two years, and then 250 other sites,” said Ross Stewart, a post-doctoral scholar at CBG who is project manager for BugQuest.