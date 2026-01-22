Glinz, Phyllis (nee Schaus)

Phyllis passed away on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at WRHN – Midtown (Kitchener), with family at her side. Dear mother of Paul (Syddnay), Catherine (Ron) and Jonathan. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Andrew (Cynthia), Christine (Adam), Eric (Emma), Hannah (Harley). Proud great grandma to Ezekiel, Asher, Remington and Lily. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Alan in 1980 and by her parents Philip and Catherine and her siblings Elmer, Lloyd, Helen, Alton, Vera and Audrey. Survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Phyllis’ early career included working at Walkerton hospital, Kabel’s clothing and Smiles and Chuckles Chocolates in Kitchener. Once her own children were in school, Phyllis became a public school secretary at Erbsville PS, Martin’s PS and N.A. MacEachern PS - where she finished her career. She developed many friendships with staff and students and enjoyed her work at school. Phyllis was a long-standing member of Christ Lutheran church in Waterloo. She was actively involved in the life of the church. She sang in the church choir, served on church council, supported refugees and cared for others by serving on the pastoral care team. She volunteered at Freeport Hospital and after her daughter became a teacher, Phyllis was a faithful volunteer in her classroom. She enjoyed playing bridge, ice skating, entertaining, travelling, cooking and baking, and spending time with family and her cat. Special thanks to Phyllis’ home caregivers - Abby, Cheryl, Rowena and Annalyn and the staff at Midtown hospital. Visitation will take place at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S, Waterloo, on Thursday, January 22, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral service to take place at Christ Lutheran Church, 445 Anndale Rd, Waterloo on Friday, January 23, 2026, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. David Malina officiating. Interment to follow at Parkview cemetery. A reception to follow the interment in the Church Hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region or Christ Lutheran Church Waterloo would be greatly appreciated and can be made through the funeral home at 519-745-8445 or at www.erbgood.com.

