Jacks come out of weekend with a split against Tavistock and Paris

The Wellesley Applejacks celebrated their 4-3 OT win against the Tavistock Braves last Saturday at The Orchard. [Andrea Eymann]

The Wellesley Applejacks battled their way to an eighth overtime win – continuing their flawless record with a shootout victory against the Tavistock Braves at the weekend.

However, Saturday’s 4-3 decision on home ice, which was interrupted by a brawl and then a gloves-off, man-to-man fight during a testy third period, was followed by a 6-2 loss on the road to the Paris Titans.

The split left Wellesley (20-10-0) second in the PJHL South Doherty Division standings on 40 points, four behind the Woodstock Navy Vets (20-6-4) but with a game in hand.

