Jacks sweep through Hespeler in first round of playoffs

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Mar 05, 26

Posted on Mar 05, 26

The Wellesley Applejacks celebrate their second goal of the night against the Hespeler Shamrocks in the 6-3 home win on Friday night. Having completed the sweep, the Jacks now face the Tavistock Braves. [Andrea Eymann]

The Wellesley Applejacks swept the Hespeler Shamrocks to set up a second-round playoff series with the Tavistock Braves after not shrinking from defensive duty in a testing fourth game.

Wellesley head coach Derek Lebold praised his players for backchecking while keeping a high-tempo attack in Friday’s 6-3 home win to clinch the best-of-seven series.

Two goals from Jake L’Heureux and singles from Hudson Parker, Riley Noble, Luke Schofield and Ryan Brenton made the difference during a game in which the Jacks were twice forced to regain the lead.

