Jacks sweep through Hespeler in first round of playoffs

The Wellesley Applejacks celebrate their second goal of the night against the Hespeler Shamrocks in the 6-3 home win on Friday night. Having completed the sweep, the Jacks now face the Tavistock Braves. [Andrea Eymann]

The Wellesley Applejacks swept the Hespeler Shamrocks to set up a second-round playoff series with the Tavistock Braves after not shrinking from defensive duty in a testing fourth game.

Wellesley head coach Derek Lebold praised his players for backchecking while keeping a high-tempo attack in Friday’s 6-3 home win to clinch the best-of-seven series.

Two goals from Jake L’Heureux and singles from Hudson Parker, Riley Noble, Luke Schofield and Ryan Brenton made the difference during a game in which the Jacks were twice forced to regain the lead.

