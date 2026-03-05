Jacks sweep through Hespeler in first round of playoffs

The Wellesley Applejacks swept the Hespeler Shamrocks to set up a second-round playoff series with the Tavistock Braves after not shrinking from defensive duty in a testing fourth game.
Wellesley head coach Derek Lebold praised his players for backchecking while keeping a high-tempo attack in Friday’s 6-3 home win to clinch the best-of-seven series.
Two goals from Jake L’Heureux and singles from Hudson Parker, Riley Noble, Luke Schofield and Ryan Brenton made the difference during a game in which the Jacks were twice forced to regain the lead.
