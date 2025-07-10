Jerome (Jerry) Harold Collins

It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Jerry Collins, at the age of 90, after a brief illness.

Jerry was the husband of 64 years to Leonora (Noree Cavallin) and the proud father of Michael (Annette), John (Vola), Patrick (Lorena) and Kathleen (Mike Bradley). He was a loving grandfather to Grace, Luke, Alexandra, Matthew, Ben and Max. Jerry is survived by his sisters, Margaret (Sauer) and Mary-Jo (Ralf) and sister-in-law, Vivian (Reath) as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Jean (McCullough) Collins, younger brother, Tom, and brothers-in-law, Ron Sauer and Harold Ralf.

After graduating from St. Joseph’s High School, St. Thomas, ON, Jerry pursued a career in banking before going to the University of Western Ontario where he attained the Dean’s Honour Roll. Following graduation, Jerry entered the Ontario College of Education and found his calling. He taught for four years at St. Jerome’s High School in Kitchener and at Elmira Secondary School until his retirement. During his thirty-three-year career, Jerry taught several subjects and was the Assistant Department Head of English. He also coached the junior boys’ basketball and golf teams.

Golf was Jerry’s passion; a passion he passed on to his sons and grandchildren! He served on the Board of the Elmira Golf Club for twenty-five years.

Jerry also enjoyed working out regularly, attending concerts, dining in a variety of restaurants, seeing movies, taking trips to family cottages, and, most of all, delighting in his grandchildren. Because Jerry was a voracious reader, there was always time to delve into a variety of literary genres. As well, he was a successful self-taught investor.

After residing for many years in Elmira, Jerry and Noree made their home in Waterloo. Recently, they moved to The Village of University Gates where the staff provided excellent support for them both.

The family sincerely appreciates the superb care Jerry received from the fifth-floor staff at WRHN@Queen’sBlvd., the second-floor staff at Union Terrace and the Palliative Care Staff, Grand River Terrace, at WRHN@Chicopee. Our heartfelt thanks are extended to all who cared for him.

Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass will be said in

St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, 75 Bluevale St. N, Waterloo, on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. A luncheon will follow in St. Agnes’s Parish Hall.

Donations in Jerry’s memory can be made to KidsAbility Centre for Child Development (Waterloo), The Working Centre (Kitchener), or the Food Bank of Waterloo Region. Donations can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S, Waterloo, 519-745-8445, www.erbgood.com.

; ; ;