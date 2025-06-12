Joel Amos Martin

After lifelong health challenges, our dear sweet Joel left us for his final home in Heaven on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at the age of 45 years, at WRHN – Midtown leaving an impact on all who knew and loved him. Joel will be deeply mourned by his parents Ron and Marg Martin, siblings Carrie (Nathan) Barnes, and Ryan Martin. He was a proud uncle to Keilan and Caleb Barnes. Joel will be remembered by his grandmother Anna Martin and many aunts, uncles and cousins who were very special to him and will miss him dearly. Predeceased by his grandparents Elizabeth and David Bauman, Emerson Martin, and cousins Mike Metzger, and Shawn Martin. Joel was an active participant in the Elmira community through Special Olympics, Friendship Club, his Church, and the Elmira Community Living day program. He will be missed being seen riding his red electric trike through the streets of Elmira. He was an avid Kitchener Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Buffalo Bills, Maple Leafs and Raptors fan. We are very grateful to the ICU team at WRHN-Midtown who worked compassionately and tirelessly to treat his liver disease, in particular Dr. Houman Khosravani and Nephrologist Dr. Louise Vitou who has followed and treated Joel for many years. Thank you to his Snow Goose family, Karis Disability Services, and for the past 10 months, the Assisted Living Centre family and Elmira District Community Living. We are forever thankful for all of you. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025 from 3-5 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Interment will take place on Friday, June 13, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. in Hawkesville Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Woodside Bible Fellowship, 200 Barnswallow Dr., Elmira with a reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to WRHN-ICU, Elmira District Community Living, or Karis Disability Services would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

