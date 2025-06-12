Logel, John Kenneth “Stretch”



Passed away on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at his residence in Elmira at the age of 67 years. Beloved husband of Kathy (Morden) Logel for 43 years. Dear father of Kacey Logel (Eric Cowan) of Winterbourne, and Alyssa Logel of Elmira. Brother of Donna and Bryan Schill. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Clarence and Elda Logel, brother Ron Logel, and nephews Jeffrey and Austin Schill. John owned and operated Logel Renovations for 35 years, and was always there for everyone to lend a hand. At John’s request, cremation has taken place, and there will be no visitation or funeral service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to London Health Sciences Foundations - Multi-Organ Transplant Program, or the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program - WRHN Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

