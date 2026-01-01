John Malcolm McIntyre

John passed away peacefully with family by his side at Hospice Wellington on Sunday, December 21, 2025 in his 81st year. He is lovingly remembered, and will be terribly missed by his children Andy McIntyre (Tracey), Andra Carley (Gord), Amber McIntyre (Mathew Arand), their mother Margaret, and his grandchildren Holly, Tony, Margaret, Walter, Joshua and Cyrus as well as his stepdaughter and grandchildren, Rhonda Swift (Abner), Serena Brown (Brandon Moore), and Tyler Brown (Solange Messier). Dear brother of Brian McIntyre, and Judy Dermody (predeceased Bill Dermody). Loved Uncle Erin (Rich Svirga) and Clare (Jay Duncan). Survived by family and friends. Predeceased by his spouse Carole Jadis.

John graduated from Queens University, then taught high school at Waterloo Collegiate Institute for 31 years where he coached both the Vikings football and badminton teams. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years travelling, participating in many of his favorite outdoor activities and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid baseball player scouted by the Detroit Tigers, a tennis champion, and designed and built multiple homes. John was also an accomplished reader and book collector with an interest in a vast array of topics. He held a life-long interest in the stock market, but his greatest joy came from his appreciation for the historical significance of previously owned articles that led to his passion for collecting.

Dad, we know the timing of your death was not part of your itinerary, but we will always remember your enthusiasm for life, the lessons you’ve taught us, and all of the support you’ve given us through the years. We take comfort knowing that “this too shall pass”.

The family will be having a private gathering to honor his memory at a later time.

Special thanks to Dr. Morrison, Dr. Shafer, Hospice Wellington and nurse Susan. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to Hospice Wellington.

