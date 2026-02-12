Linda Claire Gerth (Koch) peacefully passed at Victoria Hospital in London on February 2, 2026, at the age of 74 surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her loving husband John of 50 years, her son in-law Mike (Dee), her parents Doris and William Koch and mother in-law, Lorraine LaFlamme (Daub). Survived by her children, Chad, Dee and Trevor (Caroline); grandchildren Alex (Sydney), Samantha (Jim), Drew (Morgan), Josh, Tyler, Isla and her brother, Larry, nephew Chris and niece, Kim. Linda with her husband John started J. Gerth Custom Toolage in 1978. They worked together for 25 years and built their dream home in St. Clements where they raised their family for 41 years. Their first cottage was on Manitoulin Island and after selling that, they purchased a cottage on McKellar Lake near Parry Sound. Linda loved wildlife, especially feeding her chipmunks and ducks along with kayaking, scratching lottery tickets and playing cards. She loved to cook for everyone. Linda will be sadly missed by her best friend of 52 years, Annette Kuhn and her wonderful companion Ron, who made her smile, laugh and enjoy life again.

Cremation has taken place, and a private family gathering will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers, Linda would greatly appreciate donations in her memory to the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society or World Wildlife Fund Canada. Donations may be made by visiting www.wwcremations.com

