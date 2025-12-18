Local tourism part of Canada-wide boost in sector

Canadians are staying home, and foreign travellers are taking a pass on the U.S., to our gain

A snowy and Christmassy-looking St. Jacobs is among the places benefitting from a rise in tourism spending in Canada. [Julian Gavaghan]

As businesses grapple with economic uncertainty due to Donald Trump’s aggressive new American protectionism, there is one Canadian industry that’s winning the trade war: tourism.

Both domestic and overseas visitor numbers have surged as travellers avoid the United States, with this area benefiting alongside other parts of the country, experts have revealed.

“As of July, tourism spending was up two per cent from last year, with the summer months coming in five per cent higher,” said Michele Saran, the CEO of the Explore Waterloo Region marketing agency.

This post is for paying subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;