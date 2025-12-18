Hot Off the Press
Local tourism part of Canada-wide boost in sector

Canadians are staying home, and foreign travellers are taking a pass on the U.S., to our gain

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Dec 18, 25

Posted on Dec 18, 25

3 min read

A snowy and Christmassy-looking St. Jacobs is among the places benefitting from a rise in tourism spending in Canada. [Julian Gavaghan]

As businesses grapple with economic uncertainty due to Donald Trump’s aggressive new American protectionism, there is one Canadian industry that’s winning the trade war: tourism.

Both domestic and overseas visitor numbers have surged as travellers avoid the United States, with this area benefiting alongside other parts of the country, experts have revealed.

“As of July, tourism spending was up two per cent from last year, with the summer months coming in five per cent higher,” said Michele Saran, the CEO of the Explore Waterloo Region marketing agency.

Julian Gavaghan
Elmira, Ontario

