Looking to next season, Kings have 40 prospects out to camp

Some 40 young hopefuls took to the ice at the WMC last weekend looking to lace up for the Elmira Sugar Kings next season.

Saturday’s prospects camp was by invitation only, a change from the usual open-call format, said director of hockey operations Kyle Rank.

“We thought we’d try something a little different this year. [Sometimes] you get too many kids there, and sometimes you get kids that just sign up because they want the opportunity,” he explained. “We sent out invites and got the 40 guys we wanted to see skate.