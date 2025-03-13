Hot Off the Press
M. Darrol Bryant

1942-2025

With sad but full hearts we announce the passing of Darrol Bryant after several months of declining health.

As was his wish, cremation has taken place. There will be a commemoration in the spring, when we can gather and celebrate the many seeds that Darrol has planted in our hearts.

To honour Darrol, donations to Rension University College would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or
www.erbgood.com

