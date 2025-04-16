Martin, Amos (Brox)

Amos passed away into the presence of his Saviour at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, ten days before his 94th birthday. He has been reunited in the presence of Jesus with Lorna (Clemmer), the love of his life and his marriage partner of 70 years, one year and a month after losing her. Amos was the last remaining child of Elias and Annie (Brox) Martin. He was the honoured and beloved patriarch of a clan of sixty-four. These include his four children and their spouses, Doug and Gayle Martin of Kitchener, Bob and Brenda Martin of Barrie, Diane and Larry Wiens, Judy and Roger Bauman all of Elmira, 14 grandchildren and their spouses, and 29 great-grandchildren. Amos is also survived by his sister-in-law Leah Martin, brother-in-law Murray Toman and many nephews and nieces. Amos was a faithful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved and served the Saviour throughout his life. He will be remembered and missed by all who knew him. The family welcomed relatives and friends to the visitation on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 from 5-8 p.m. at Woodside Bible Fellowship, 200 Barnswallow Dr., Elmira. At Amos’s request, a private memorial service for his immediate family will be held at a later date. Private interment will take place in Hawkesville Cemetery. A special thank you to Tammy, his caring PSW during most of the past year. In honour of his commitment to the Friendship Club Ministry, memorial donations may be made to Woodside Bible Fellowship or St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation - WRHN Building Fund through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

