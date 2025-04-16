Beckner, Donald

Don passed away peacefully at Huntsville Memorial Hospital on Friday, April 11, 2025 at the age of 83 years. Don was born to Harry and Clara (Schmel) Beckner as an only child. He lived in Hawkesville, Winterbourne, West Montrose, and Elmira. He met his wife on a blind date; Don and Janet McWaters were married May 13, 1967 in Elmira. They were blessed with two sons: Glenn and Craig. His family was his life with Jesus his Saviour at the centre. Don was not a talkative person but when he did have something to say, people listened. He loved the outdoors where he was at home and at peace; the flower and vegetable gardens were his pride and joy. Anything he or his family needed, he could build or fix. By his example, he taught his sons responsibility, honesty, integrity and independence. He was very happy to see his eldest son, Glenn married in 1999 and his joy was complete when Craig married Elizabeth McCallum in 2007. Don’s face was quite a study when Craig and Liz told him that he would be a grandfather to a girl named ‘Clara’ after his Mom. When he held his grandson, Myles, Don’s expression was one of joy and ‘please don’t cry’. God is good. An extension of his family was his cousin, Harold Snyder and wife Pat and their children Shery and Brett. Time spent with them was always filled with fun and laughter. Don, we know you walk with Jesus in His garden in heaven. We love you and we will miss you. Visitation will be held from 12:00 - 12:45 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. on Thursday April 17, 2025 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 27 Mill St., Elmira. Reception to follow. Private interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to Muskoka Christian School would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;