Sauder, Lucinda

Passed away peacefully at home, RR 1, St. Jacobs on Monday, April 14, 2025 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Aden Sauder (Feb. 2025). Mother of Mervin (Almeda) Sauder of Linwood, Selema (Oscar) Shantz of West Montrose, Annie (Edward) Bauman of Wallenstein, and Esther (Weaver) Martin of St. Jacobs. Grandmother of 26 grandchildren and 70 great-grandchildren. Survived by sisters Louisa (Mrs. Elam) Metzger, and Salome (Orlan) Martin. Predeceased by her parents Samuel and Rebecca Martin, and brother-in-law Elam Metzger. Visitation will be held at the home, 1915 Three Bridges Rd., St. Jacobs, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 from 5-8 p.m., and on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 from 1-6 p.m. Family service will take place at the home on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 9 a.m., then to Conestoga Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

