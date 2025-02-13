Martin, Annie

Annie (Weber) Martin of RR 4, Elmira died peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at the age of 87 years. Wife of the late Ephraim DM Martin (2022) for 63 years. Mother of Esther Martin, Valina Martin both of Wallenstein, Noah and Lovina of RR 1, Holyrood, Lena and Peter Martin of RR 1, Linwood, Barbara and Elo Bowman of RR 3, Listowel, Naamon and Salema of Val Gagne, Jonas and Lovina of Matheson, Urias and Selema of RR 4, Elmira. Grandmother of 39 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren. Survived by her brother Henry and Irene Weber of Wellesley, stepmother Alice (Mrs. Noah) Weber of RR 1, Linwood, brothers and sisters-in-law Selina and Simon Martin of RR 5, Lucknow, Valina (Mrs. Sidney) Martin of RR 3, Lindsay, Ammon and Sarah Martin of Val Gagne, Minerva (Mrs. David) Martin of RR 1, Elmira, Oziah and Emma Martin of RR 3, Listowel, and Ada (Mrs. Joseph) Martin of RR 2, Massey. Predeceased by her parents Noah and Lydia (Brubacher) Weber, parents-in-law Daniel and Hannah Martin, two great-grandchildren, sister Selina Weber in childhood, brothers and sisters-in-law Adeline and Levi Frey, Sarah and Seranus Weber, Malinda and Ivan Sauder, Annie Martin, Urias and Lucinda Martin, Sidney Martin, Velina (Mrs. Ammon) Martin, David Martin, Joseph and Erma Martin. Visitation took place on Saturday, February 8, 2025 from 1-5 p.m. and on Sunday, February 9, 2025 from 2-6 p.m. at the home of Urias and Selema Martin, 7253 Blind Line, RR 4, Elmira. Family service was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2025 at the home, then to Peel Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

