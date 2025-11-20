MARTIN; Cleon Sherk

At his home, surrounded by family, on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at the age of 34 years, of Maxwell. Husband of Elizabeth. Son of Nelson and Mary Martin. Brother of Salome(Ion) Brubaker, Robert(Catherine) Martin, Tina(Levi) Martin, Mary(Anson) Martin and Martha(Solomon) Martin. Predeceased by sisters Lena and Naomi. Son in-law of Solomon and Barbara Martin. Funeral service will be held Saturday and he will be laid to rest at Wareham Mennonite Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home, Flesherton

www.fawcettfuneralhome.ca

; ; ;