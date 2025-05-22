Martin, Clifford

We are shocked and saddened to share that Clifford (Cliff) Martin passed away unexpectedly in a truck accident on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at the age of 69 years. Beloved husband of Lillian (Lilly) Martin of Waterloo, married for 46 years. Cherished father to Russell (Meredith) Martin, Charlotte Martin, Trevor (Hannah) Martin and Lynette (Zachary) Zehr. Loving grandpa to Wyatt, Gwenyth, Heath, Amelia, Avery, Eli and Alexis. Brother to Dianne (Willard) Brubacher, Laura Martin, James Martin, Leroy (Alice) Martin, Lester (Cheryl) Martin, Noreen (Keith) Martin, Ruth (Cleon) Weber, and Daryl (Darlene) Martin. Brother-in-law to Karl (Sandy) Frede, Richard (Sophia) Frede, Eric (Darlene) Frede, Peggy Hockley, and Gerry (Rhonda) Frede. Predeceased by his parents Alvin S. and Wilma Martin, his in-laws, Reinhard and Alma Frede and his brother-in-law Wayne Hockley. Cliff was a people person, a loving husband and a family man. He was proud of his kids and grandkids. When he was not on the road he was spending quality time with them supporting their sports teams or various causes and bringing the family together each summer for a cottage week. Cliff proudly worked as a long-haul truck driver for Bridgeland Terminals for 42 years. He was happiest driving his big truck with the windows down and listening to the Blue Jays game. He was a faithful member of Wallenstein Bible Chapel and a dedicated member of CrossFit Elmira where his subtle humour was often on display. Cliff will be remembered for his quiet generosity and heart for gospel-centered initiatives. His unassuming presence touched the lives of many as he took the time to get to know each person who crossed his path. Visitation took place on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Wallenstein Bible Chapel, Wallenstein. Interment was held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 22, 2025 in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau, followed by a celebration of life at Wallenstein Bible Chapel beginning at 11:30 a.m. The service was livestreamed and can be viewed on Cliff’s tribute page of the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations to Power to Change Global Missions, Wallenstein Bible Chapel or the Woolwich Counselling Centre may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

