Martin, Erla

Erla passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 49 years. Daughter of Elias and Esther Martin of Wallenstein. Sister of Minerva and Norman of Matheson, Salome, Edna, Abner and Wilma all of Wallenstein, Irene and Ibra of Matheson, Miriam and Elvin of Dundalk. Will be missed by her nieces, nephews, and roommate Helena Hildebrandt. Predeceased by sister Alice (2025). Visitation took place on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 from 1-5 p.m. at the family home, 7352 3rd Line, RR 2, Wallenstein. A family service will be held at the home on Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 9 a.m., then to Peel Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

