Martin, Martha

Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 11, 2025 at the age of 59 years, 6 months, 8 days. Beloved wife of Clayton Martin of Wallenstein. Loving mother of Lorna at home, Louella (Jesse) Martin of Flesherton, Pauline (Maynard) Martin of Durham, Marvin, Connie both at home, Florence (Jason) Gingrich of Durham, Dennis, Willis, and Michelle all at home. Cherished grandmother of Talyia, Soraya, Malakai; Kody, Riley; and Katelyn. Survived by siblings Orvie (Salome) Martin, Naomi (Wayne) Metzger, Louella (Kelly) Farwell, Eldon (Elvina) Martin, Omar (Selema) Martin, Angus (Marie) Martin, Ralph (Rhonda) Martin, Harry (Alice) Martin, and Erla Martin. Sister-in-law of Lucinda Martin, George (Nancy) Martin, Amzie (Sarah) Martin, Ivan (Mary) Martin, Velina (Edwin) Sauder, Minerva (Sidney) Brubacher, Urias Martin, and Clarence (Ruth) Martin. Predeceased by her parents Ammon and Lovina Martin, son Calvin in infancy, and parents-in-law Daniel and Ada Martin. Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, September 15, 2025 and on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at Woodlawn Mennonite Fellowship, 6449 Wellington County Rd 11, Moorefield. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Mennonite Fellowship with interment to follow in Calvary Conservative Mennonite Cemetery, 5064 Arthur St. N., Elmira. A reception will follow. All are welcome at the service, interment, and reception.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

