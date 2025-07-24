Martin, Wayne B

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at WRHN – Midtown at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of Alice for 54 years. Dear father of Debra “Debbie” and David Sargent, Terry and Natalie Martin. Loving grandfather to his cherished grandchildren Emily and Kayla Sargent; Ryker, Cypress and Boston Martin. Brother of Maurice (Margaret), Oscar (Mary Lou), Elmeda (Clare) Bauman, the late Edmund (Saloma), the late Eugene (Erma), the late Irene (Edwin and Florence) Martin, and the late Alice (Lloyd) Brubacher. Predeceased by his parents Orval and Elsie (Bowman) Martin, and sister Leona (Cleason) Bauman. Wayne will be remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families. Wayne was a man of strong faith, dedicated to his family, and devoted to his career in farming. Visitation took place on Monday, July 21, 2025 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Interment was on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. in Hawkesville Cemetery. Memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Wallenstein Bible Chapel, 4522 Herrgott Rd., Wallenstein. A reception followed. As expressions of sympathy, donations to WRHN Foundation – Cancer Care would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;