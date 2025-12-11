Michenfelder, Teresa (nee Kelly)

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at WRHN - Chicopee at the age of 61 years. Loving wife of Bryan of St. Jacobs. Cherished mother of William, and Aidan (Nikita). Teresa will be missed by siblings Sean (Trudy), Maureen (Mary) Kelly, mother-in-law Martha Michenfelder, sister-in-law Susan Michenfelder-Smith (Thom), and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Mary Kelly, and sister Patricia Jean Kelly. Teresa was the true rudder of the family, the steady force who kept everyone grounded and moving forward. She gave herself fully to others, always ready to help, listen, and show up for anyone in need. Her smile could brighten even the heaviest days, and her spirit was endlessly positive. “No” simply wasn’t in her vocabulary. If someone needed her, she was there. She was never without a project in her hands or on her mind. Whether she was creating something beautiful or helping someone through a challenge, Teresa poured her whole heart into everything she touched. Crafting was her comfort and joy; knitting, sewing, crocheting, all done with the same love and care she gave to the people around her. But above all, family was her world. Her boys were her greatest pride, and no matter how busy life became, she always made time for them. She built her life around love, generosity, and unwavering devotion. Teresa’s presence was a gift, her kindness a constant, and her love a guiding light that will be deeply missed and forever remembered. A special thank you to the staff at WRHN - Chicopee for their care and compassion of Teresa. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 15, 2025 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1407 King St. N., St. Jacobs. A reception will follow the service at the Elmira Legion Branch 469, 11 First St. E., Elmira. As expressions of sympathy, donations to WRHN - Cancer Care would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

