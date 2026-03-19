MOORE, Sheila Anne (nee Zinger)

On the peaceful evening of Monday, March 9, 2026, Sheila Anne Moore passed away at the age of 93, leaving behind a life beautifully lived and a garden of love that will continue to grow in the hearts of all who knew her.

Born on September 2, 1932, Sheila was the cherished daughter of Gertrude (predeceased 2000) and Simon (predeceased 1973) Zinger, and a beloved sister to George (predeceased 2022) and Audrey. From her earliest days, Sheila carried a quiet strength and warmth that would shape the many lives she touched.

Sheila was the devoted wife of William Moore, with whom she built a life rooted in love, resilience, and family. Together they nurtured a home that became a place of comfort and belonging for many.

She was a proud and loving mother to Douglas (Laurel), Allan (Judy), Brian (Roubina), Bill Jr (predeceased 2011), Nancy (Ken) and Valerie (Chris). Her greatest joy was watching her family grow, and she was deeply loved by her 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, each of whom carries a piece of her spirit forward. Sheila also loved and adored all of her nieces and nephews.

Sheila treasured her wide circle of friends, including Marion and Lisa who were invaluable with their love and support in recent years.

A lifelong gardener, Sheila understood something profound about life: that the most beautiful things grow slowly with patience, care, and love. Her gardens were never just about flowers—they were reflections of the way she lived. She tended to people the same way she tended to the earth: gently, faithfully, and with unwavering devotion.

Sheila was a caregiver at heart, an honorary mother to anyone who needed one, and a steady presence in the lives of many beyond her immediate family. Her kindness took root wherever she went. The seeds she planted—in encouragement, in generosity, and in quiet acts of love—continue to bloom in the lives she nurtured.

Those who knew Sheila will remember her hands in the soil, her home always open, and the feeling that you were welcome and cared for simply by being near her. She showed us that love, like a garden, grows stronger when it is shared.

Though we grieve her passing, we take comfort in knowing that the garden she planted in all of us will continue to flourish.

Her love lives on in every life she touched.

Arrangements entrusted to Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, 1099 Gordon St, Guelph. A Visitation will be held on Saturday April 18, 2026, from 12:00-1:00PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 1:00PM

in the funeral home chapel. Reception to follow.

In memory of Sheila any donations to Building a new Nithview Long Term Facility that lovingly cared for Mom or Sick Kids Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made on her memorial page at

www.gilbertmacintyreandson-hart.com

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