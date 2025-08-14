Hot Off the Press
Last weekend’s Drayton Fair
Three hopefuls vying for ambassador title at Wellesley Fall Fair
Earlier dates one of the changes to this year’s Wellesley Fall Fair
Hot, dry weather prompts widespread ban of open burns
This ‘unbelievable’ tomato salad will be a hit at your next gathering
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
New face at the helm of the Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association
By
Ethan Braund
Last updated on Aug 14, 25
Posted on Aug 14, 25
2 min read
Kerry Wright is the new executive director of OSCIA. [Submitted]
; ; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/new-face-at-the-helm-of-the-ontario-soil-and-crop-improvement-association/
Post In:
News
Previous Article
Backpack programs in Woolwich, Wellesley still seeking donations
Next Article
Trump insists on setting meaningless deadlines
Ethan Braund
Trending
Recent
Hot, dry weather prompts widespread ban of open burns
Woolwich looks to maintain slow-growth option in Breslau
Elmira Legion looking to repurpose section of old Bailey bridge
Former students of Bill Exley credit late teacher for their success
Elmira neighbourhood hit in apparent act of eco-vandalism
Last weekend’s Drayton Fair
Three hopefuls vying for ambassador title at Wellesley Fall Fair
Earlier dates one of the changes to this year’s Wellesley Fall Fair
Hot, dry weather prompts widespread ban of open burns
This ‘unbelievable’ tomato salad will be a hit at your next gathering
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA