New Hamburg Mennonite Relief Sale celebrates 60 years of peacebuilding

Quilts being sold at auction during a previous New Hamburg Mennonite Relief Sale. [Submitted]

Stitching together a quilt can be a revolutionary act.

For the organizers of the New Hamburg Mennonite Relief Sale, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, promoting world peace can begin with something as simple as baking apple fritters, refurbishing an aging tractor or hosting a singalong of beloved hymns.

First held in 1967 as the Ontario Mennonite Relief Sale, this annual event routinely raises more than $400,000 for peacebuilding efforts. And all of that money is funnelled to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) Ontario, which carries out relief efforts in some 45 countries worldwide, including war-torn Ukraine.