New salary-disclosure rules come with pros and cons

Legislation is supposed to make hiring fairer and more transparent, but there are caveats, says UofG professor

By Thomas Kent

Last updated on Jan 15, 26

Posted on Jan 15, 26

University of Guelph professor Nita Chhinzer. [Submitted]

New legislation requiring employers to post salary information on job advertisements is intended to make hiring fairer and more transparent for workers, but University of Guelph professor Nita Chhinzer says the changes could also create unintended barriers for marginalized job seekers and challenges for small businesses.

Under Ontario’s Working for Workers Act, which came into effect January 1, employers must now disclose expected compensation on publicly advertised job postings.

The law also requires salaries to be listed within a $50,000 range and to include details on bonuses, commissions, or other allowances where applicable.

Thomas Kent
Thomas Kent

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

Thomas Kent is the Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for The Observer.

