Plein, Kathleen “Kathie”

On Monday, February 2, 2026, Kathleen “Kathie” Plein passed away peacefully at Hospice Waterloo Region, surrounded by family, after a courageous journey with scleroderma. Born March 31, 1954, at Guelph General Hospital, she was the tenth of sixteen children of Charlie and Betty Keane and was raised on the family farm in Oustic, Ontario. Kathie met her beloved husband, Walter, on a blind date at 16, beginning a lifelong partnership filled with love, adventure and devotion. For 38 years, she served her community through the Elmira and Fergus Post Offices, becoming a familiar and trusted face. A devoted mother, fierce advocate and warm friend, she welcomed many around her kitchen table through her open-door policy. Kathie was known for her kindness and faith as a Jehovah’s Witness. She is survived by Walter, her children, siblings, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at Elmira Lion’s Hall, 40 South St. W., Elmira with a link available for those attending through Zoom. Memorial donations to Breakthrough T1D, Diabetes Canada, or Hospice Waterloo Region may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. Tributes and full obituary available on the funeral home website.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

