Swartzentruber, Elroy

Passed away peacefully into the presence of the Lord at WRHN @ Chicopee, Kitchener on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the age of 92 years. Predeceased by the love of his life, Alta (nee Nafziger, Jan. 19, 2025). Loving father of James and Linda of St. Jacobs, Sandra and Peter Fehr of Elmira, Steve and Donna of Simcoe, Charles and Susan of Stratford, PEI, Cameron and Janet of Kitchener. Cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Survived by brother Harold and Delores Swartzentruber of New Hamburg, sisters-in-law Irma Swartzentruber of New Hamburg, and Marie Nafziger of Waterloo, and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by son, John (1999), parents Solomon and Lavina Schwartzentruber, brother Nelson Swartzentruber, sister Grace Schwartzentruber, brothers-in-law Amos Jutzi, Raymond Schwartzentruber and sister-in-law Edith Jutzi. Elroy was born in Petersburg on October 13, 1933, a proud steward of the family farm and a faithful servant of his church. Elroy was a godly man and an inspiration to many. A passionate reader and devoted family man, he loved and served his beautiful wife for almost 70 years. In their retirement, they embraced the joy of discovery, traveling far and wide with friends and family. Visitation took place from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2026 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira, and on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 from 10 - 10:45 a.m. at Trinity Bible Chapel, Waterloo, where funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Interment in Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo at 2:30 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Trinity Bible Chapel or WRHN Foundation - Cardiac Care would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

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