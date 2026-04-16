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Public Health seeing uptick in vaccination-record compliance

Andrea Eymann
By Andrea Eymann

Last updated on Apr 16, 2026

Posted on Apr 16, 2026

3 min read

Public Health seeing uptick in vaccination-record compliance

There were more than 700 high school students suspended in the region last week for having out-of-date vaccination records.

Region of Waterloo Public Health announced April 9 that 704 students were suspended effective immediately, which came after the department mailed suspension orders last month to 3,258 students whose records were out of date.

“I think it may be just families get busy and just miss out,” Jessie Johal, the associate director of infectious, suggested of the high suspension count.

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Andrea Eymann
Andrea Eymann

Elmira

Andrea Eymann is a staff Reporter / Photographer for The Observer.

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