Robbins, Patricia



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer at WRHN - Chicopee on Monday, July 21, 2025 at the age of 80 years. Cherished sister of John (Sam) Modrowski. Loving mother of Kim Paget (Tony Moxey), and Steve (Melanie) Robbins. Proud grandma to Jesse, Jamie, and Alex; Jordyn, and Macey. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Irene Modrowski. Pat was social and active throughout her life. Everyone knew when she was around as she could fill a room with laughter. Pat became a foster parent and cared for over 25 fostered infants and children. St. Clements became Pat’s first home where she actively participated in Minor Hockey as a volunteer, and Girl Guides as a Brownie Leader. Pat was a lifetime member of the Waterloo Rod and Gun Club. Over the years, she either volunteered at or helped coordinate children’s Christmas parties, picnics, dinners, and other events held at the Rod and Gun Club. Pat had a strong faith and was an active church member throughout her life. St. John’s Lutheran Church, All Saints Anglican Church, Gale Presbyterian Church and St. James Lutheran Church were all fortunate to have Pat in their congregation over the years. Pat could always be seen (and heard!) walking the indoor track at the Woolwich Memorial Centre and enjoyed time with her friends at the Senior Association. Laughter, watching games of pool, crafts and bus trips made many stories for Pat to tell. Pat was a collector of “all things elephant” and friends expanded her collection even as she spent time in the hospital. These elephants brought a smile and joy to Pat no matter how small. Pat was known in the area as “the dog treat lady” and spent as many nights as she could on her porch giving treats to “her pups”. Many dogs in Pat’s area knew how to lead their owners to her house, pulling them to the porch. She loved every dog, every time, all her life. Pat could be heard at her family’s hockey games. The unapologetically loud cowbell was rung with pride for 40+ years, starting at her son’s games, then her grandsons’, and most recently her granddaughter for the Woolwich Wild. Pat was affectionately known as “Grandma Pat” to many children in her neighbourhood. Pat will be dearly missed by SO many in our community. The family wishes to thank Mom’s neighbours for all their help and support over the years. Driveways cleaned, lawns mowed, and watching for her safety gave us great comfort. We wish to thank the Palliative Care Team at WRHN - Chicopee (formerly Freeport Hospital) for their care and compassion, that comforted mom and us in her final days. Also to Mom’s primary physician (E. Martins) and his spectacular team who went over and above for mom many times, always treating their patients with respect, dignity and love. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at St. James Lutheran Church, 60 Arthur St. S., Elmira with a reception to follow at the Elmira Legion Branch 469, 11 First St. E., Elmira. A private family interment will take place in Memory Gardens, Breslau. Pat loved all her animals, dogs and cats alike - in lieu of flowers, Pat would like donations made to Pet Patrol Cat Rescue. She loved her cats Holly and Princess, which were both adopted from this wonderful rescue.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;