ROTH, Franklin Lorne

Passed away to be with his Lord and Saviour, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Stratford General Hospital at the age of 83, forever released from the limitations of dementia in his final years. Frank was born on January 21, 1942, in Tavistock, ON, a son of the late Lorne and Irene (Gascho) Roth.

Beloved husband of Mabel (Huber) Roth, whom he married on July 11, 1964. Loving father of Phil (Sandi) Roth of Crosshill, Kathy (Keith) Bauman of Hawkesville, Carolyn Roth of Milverton and Wendell Roth (d. 1993). Cherished grandfather of Kendall (Alyssa) Roth, Kyle Roth, Tanya (Andrew) Streicher, Kristen Bauman, Tyler Bauman, Alex Bauman, and Terry Bauman. Frank will be deeply missed by his siblings Marcella (Ned) Graber, Fern (Paul) Huber, Esther (Marvin) Good, Jim (Lorna) Roth, by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Erlene Huber, Martha Huber, Florence Riehl, Emma Huber, Phoebe (Glen) Koch, Carl (Esther) Huber, Ruth Huber, and by his many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Predeceased by his sister Mary (Don Nichols and Ken Belk), by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Elizabeth (John) Burkholder, Martha (Walter) Good, Gertrude (Ernie) DeLacy, George Huber, John Huber, Laurie Riehl, and Lois Huber (in infancy).

Frank was a resident of Wellesley, until his move to Nithview Community, New Hamburg, and most recently to Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton. Frank

was a devoted pastor at Zion

Mennonite Fellowship, Brussels, whose unwavering faith and compassion touched many lives. He served faithfully on the Board of Directors for both Christian Aid Ministries and Olive Branch Mennonite Missions. Frank was known for his love of music and singing. He worked as a licensed electrician and later exercised his business skills as owner of several feed mills and a furniture manufacturing shop.

Frank loved and supported his family well, and his legacy of faith, service, and love will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer Street, Milverton, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, from 1 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Wallenstein Bible Chapel, 4522 Herrgott Road, Wallenstein, on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery.

As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to Christian Aid Ministries Canada or Alzheimer Society and can be done through the funeral home.

Personal condolences and donation information can be found at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

; ; ;