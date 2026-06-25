Seniors’ programs in the townships receive provincial funding

Mary Millard, Gail Eby, Dianne Lettau, Marie Bruebaker and Diana Thomas enjoy a lively game of snooker at the seniors’ centre at the WMC in Elmira on Tuesday. [Will Johnson]

For many seniors living in the townships, it can feel increasingly difficult to stay connected and engaged as the years pass. It’s crucial for their mental health and general well-being to be plugged into community programming where they can routinely interact with people who have similar interests, experts say.

That’s where the active living centres in Wilmot, Woolwich and Wellesley come in. And thanks to $225,000 in funding from the Ontario government, now these programs should be adequately staffed and supported.

“We’re really pleased that the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility is providing the funds to help us operate our senior active living centres,” Cathy Harrington of Community Care Concepts told The Observer.