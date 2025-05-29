Sheppard, Albert

Passed away peacefully at Barnswallow Place, Elmira on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at the age of 95 years. Cherished husband and best friend of Doris (Krouse), for 69 years. Loving father of Joyce Hahn, and Jim Sheppard. Grandpa to Cory (Jennifer) Hahn, and Stacey (Rob) Collins. Great-grandpa to Zach, and Blake Hahn; Emma, and Brooke Collins. Will be missed by his sister Muriel Stetler, sisters-in-law Mary Sheppard, and Mildred Reichheld, many nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Lavina Sheppard, sister Jean (Chris) Smelser, brother Stan Sheppard, and brothers-in-law Carl Stetler, and Wray Reichheld. Albert created many poems for family and friends, and had a passion for singing, enjoying many of his younger years being part of a quartet. He was a longtime employee of Union Gas. In his spare time he loved playing sports, and was an avid spectator at his family’s sporting events. Albert also spent many hours in his woodworking shop creating - his imagination had no limits! Albert never refused a good game of crokinole, even in his later years at Barnswallow Place. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 2, 2025 at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m., with a reception to follow. Interment will take place in Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

