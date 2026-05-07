Slamdemonium returns to Kitchener May 23

Who ever said that wrestling was fake?

The entertainers coming to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for the second iteration of Slamdemonium on May 23 bring a real passion for performance, and a real heart for children with disabilities. The extravaganza promises to be a high-energy showcase of both local and professional talent, with characters reminiscent of legends such as Hulk Hogan and André the Giant.

“Last year went really well. It was our first year doing it and we raised over $8,000 for KidsAbility, with over 700 people in attendance. Everyone had a lot of fun, and they were messaging us to ask when the next one was, so this year we went a little bit bigger,” organizer Vanessa Douglas told The Observer.