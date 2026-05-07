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Woolwich Gardeners host plant sale this weekend in Elmira

By Meg Deak

Last updated on May 07, 2026

Posted on May 07, 2026

4 min read

Woolwich Gardeners host plant sale this weekend in Elmira
Woolwich Gardeners member Emily Minielly and the club’s treasurer, Mary Stoddart, are getting ready for this weekend’s plant sale. [Meg Deak]

The Woolwich Gardeners are kicking off the gardening season with one of their biggest fundraisers, their annual native plant sale.

On May 9, prospective plant buyers can head over to 24 Church St. W., Elmira, just behind the township building, where the sale will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. The sale is cash-only and entirely dependent on community donations. In previous years, there has been a wide variety of plants available, from hostas to house plants.

Tomorrow (Friday) is donation day. The Woolwich Gardeners team sets up to accept donations from 6 to 8 p.m. at the same location where the sale will take place.

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Meg Deak
Meg Deak
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