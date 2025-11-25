Taylor, Harold

Harold Taylor, 65, of Elmira, passed away peacefully with his children by his side at Guelph General Hospital on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Cherished father of Kerry (Dave) Wamil, Jeff (Melissa) Taylor, and Stacey (Mike) Heckendorn; and grandfather of Kayla, Kassidy Mullen; Naomi, Brooklyn, Alexis Taylor; Rachel, Blake, and Kandis Heckendorn. Lovingly remembered by his siblings Sandra Gates, Pat Taylor, Fred (Gail) Taylor, Kathy (Dave) Messer, Ron (Linda) Taylor, and Sue (Pat) McCabe; and his friend Lisa Dorion. Predeceased by his parents Walter and Barbara (nee Haylor) Taylor, brother Tom Taylor, and brother-in-law Art Gates. Harold was known for his warm smile, quick humour, and his love of conversation. As the proud owner of Lazer Video and Variety in Elmira for 30 years, he became a familiar face in the community, someone who seemed to know everyone, and who never missed an opportunity to strike up a conversation. In more recent years, Harold found great joy driving members of the Old Order Mennonite community. He loved the social connection it brought and, of course, loved being behind the wheel. Despite facing various health challenges in the past couple of years, Harold remained positive and resilient. He enjoyed going out for meals, chatting on the phone, playing cards, and visiting with family and friends. Harold cherished the time he spent with his friend Lisa, who brought new experiences, companionship, and happiness into his life. Above all, he adored his children and grandchildren. Harold’s smile lit up his entire face, and his presence will be missed by everyone who knew him. A memorial gathering and reception was held on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. with words of remembrance shared at 6 p.m., at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. All were welcome to come together to share food, fellowship, laughter, and fond memories of Harold. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

